Construction underway for outdoor candle room at San Juan basilica

Construction well underway on a new outdoor candle room for the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

The structure will be able to hold 14,000 candles and will be made of glass, so people can see the candles burning from a distance.

“We get an average of 10,000 candles a week so the room we have inside is not enough and it heats up a lot of the basilica,” Father Jorge Gomez said. “So we're gonna bring them outside —same purpose people come and pray in front of our lady of San Juan."

Crews first broke ground on the project four months ago.