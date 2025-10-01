Construction yet to begin on $6.2 million parking garage for Hidalgo County Courthouse

In May 2025, Edinburg city officials said construction on a $6.2 million, three-story parking garage for the new Hidalgo County Courthouse would begin in September.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 30, construction on the parking garage — which will be in the city’s downtown area on the corner of Closner Boulevard and McIntyre Street— has yet to begin.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Edinburg to ask when construction would begin, but a city spokesperson said Edinburg’s city engineer was not available for interviews.

During a September 2025 meeting, Hidalgo County Commissioners approved using nearly $300,000 to pave a nearby parking lot to help address parking issues.

The parking lot — located on the corner of Loeb and 12th streets — is a 10-minute walk from the courthouse, and there’s no sidewalk in the area.

Edinburg’s city engineer reached out to Channel 5 News and said an official start date for construction on the future parking garage will be announced during a city council meeting in early October 2025.

Channel 5 News also learned the parking garage will also look different from what the city planned back in 2023.

The garage will no longer have storefronts on the ground level, and will also have fewer parking spots than originally planned at 250.

According to a study presented to the Edinburg city council back in May 2023, the parking garage would need 750 parking spaces to accommodate for future growth from the new courthouse during the next 10 years.

