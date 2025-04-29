Consulado de México en McAllen ofrece servicios de asesoría financiera
Invitada:
Cynthia Navarro, encargada del Departamento de Comunidades.
Número de contacto: (956) 686-0243.
Ubicación: 600 S Broadway St, McAllen.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
