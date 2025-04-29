x

Consulado de México en McAllen ofrece servicios de asesoría financiera

3 hours 16 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 April 29, 2025 9:46 AM April 29, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Invitada:

Cynthia Navarro, encargada del Departamento de Comunidades. 

Número de contacto: (956) 686-0243. 

Ubicación: 600 S Broadway St, McAllen. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

