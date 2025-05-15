x

Consulado móvil mexicano en Los Fresnos

El Consulado de México en Brownsville invita a la comunidad a participar al próximo consulado móvil mexicano. 

El consulado ofrece servicios consulares gratuitos, trámites con cita previa, orientación migratoria y mas servicios. 

Invitada: Judith Arrieta, cónsul titular.

Fecha: sábado 17 de mayo.

Ubicación: 33422 Farm Road 1575, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566. 

Para conocer acerca de los servicios consulares, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

