Consulado móvil mexicano en Los Fresnos
El Consulado de México en Brownsville invita a la comunidad a participar al próximo consulado móvil mexicano.
El consulado ofrece servicios consulares gratuitos, trámites con cita previa, orientación migratoria y mas servicios.
Invitada: Judith Arrieta, cónsul titular.
Fecha: sábado 17 de mayo.
Ubicación: 33422 Farm Road 1575, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566.
Para conocer acerca de los servicios consulares, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
