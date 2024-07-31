Consumer Reports: Flea-proof your pet and home this summer

It’s an all-too-familiar scenario pet owners dread. First, your furry friend can’t stop scratching. Then you are itching, too! You guessed it–Your pet and your home are infested with fleas. Before you get too grossed out, Consumer Reports reveals what you need to do right away to get life and that itch back under control.

Fleas may be tiny, but they can cause big problems for your pet. Once the fleas are on your pet, they start chewing on them, which can cause a hypersensitivity reaction or an allergic reaction to the flea's saliva.

Once your pet has them, they can quickly invade your home. They can bite people, so once in your house, they hide in floorboards or your carpet, making it hard to get rid of them. So, if you find yourself dealing with them, here’s what you can do…

Start with your pets. Bathe them with a mild soap like Dawn dish detergent, which can drown fleas, and then use a metal flea comb to remove them.

Next, tackle your home—vacuum daily and wash pet bedding in hot water to eliminate eggs and larvae. And now out to your yard…Fleas like humid, shady, and grassy areas, so keeping your grass short and bushes trimmed can make them less inviting.

Of course, the best option is to prevent fleas and ticks. Your vet can recommend a topical or oral flea and tick medication appropriate for your pet’s age and size. Avoid using flea collars, which contain chemicals that have been shown to have troubling health impacts on dogs, cats, and humans.

Also, take time to inspect your pet regularly. Part Fido’s fur and look for small, dark, fast-moving insects. Pay close attention to the neck, belly, and base of the tail. If you’re worried, you have fleas in your home, put on a pair of white socks and walk around. Fleas will jump onto the socks, making them easier to spot.