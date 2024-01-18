Consumer Reports: Kids & Colds - Flu, COVID-19, or RSV?

Winter is here, and as any parent knows it’s also “sick kid season.” Healthcare facilities are already being overwhelmed by sick kids, especially those with RSV, which causes coldlike symptoms and sometimes serious respiratory problems, especially in babies.

Keeping kids healthy comes down to the basics. Show them how to properly wash their hands—scrubbing for 20 seconds—when they get home, after using the bathroom, and before eating.

While there’s no magic way to keep your kids from ever getting sick, there are some other things you can do to better the odds, such as keeping their vaccinations up to date. That includes the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. For infants, it’s important to speak to your pediatrician about the new RSV shot, which may lessen the severity of an RSV infection.

If your child does end up getting sick, focus on making them as comfortable as possible. Kids generally need time to get better, so let your child rest (while watching some movies, perhaps). It’s very important to keep them hydrated. And your grandma was right; research suggests that chicken soup may provide relief from common cold symptoms, easing a sore throat and preventing dehydration.

As for medication, check with your doctor first, but it’s usually okay to use children’s ibuprofen or acetaminophen. But steer clear of cough medicine because it doesn’t really work well for them and can even be dangerous. Last fall, CVS pulled some cold medicines after the Food and Drug Administration said the active ingredient in them didn’t work.

Never ignore the signs of an emergency. If your child has a fever of 105 degrees, is showing signs of dehydration, or is having trouble breathing, take them to an ER. Any fever in newborns under 2 months is also an emergency.

And don’t forget: If you have a sick child, keep them home from school to keep others from getting sick. Parents and teachers everywhere will thank you!