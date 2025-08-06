Consumer Reports: What to buy in Aug. 2025

The lazy days of Summer are numbered, and it’s almost time to trade your beach bag for a backpack. But don’t worry—August offers serious savings on everything you need from campus essentials to backyard basics.

Whether your kid is headed to high school or college, a reliable laptop is a must. This Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is on sale for $1,399 on Amazon and Samsung. CR testers were impressed with its long batter life and ability to flip between tablet and laptop mode with ease.

And for those early morning classes or late-night cram sessions—a dependable coffee maker is a dorm room essential.

The Black+Decker 4-in-1 5-Cup Coffee Maker is on sale at JCPenney for $31.49. It can brew a pot in only 6 minutes, great for the student who’s always in a hurry!

Labor Day sales often include major markdowns on large appliances, mattresses, and end-of-summer clearance items. And prices typically drop even more as the month winds down

This Insignia ZS-CZ10WH6 Chest Freezer , discounted to $349.99 at Best Buy , makes a great garage freezer and CR says it can keep your food frozen even if the power goes out!

And what’s Labor Day weekend without some grilling? This Expert Grill 5 Burners Propane with Side Burner is marked down to $197 right now at Walmart . Its indirect cooking and preheat performance proved top-notch in CR’s testing.

Happy shopping and happy savings!