Consumer Reports: What to buy in Aug. 2025
The lazy days of Summer are numbered, and it’s almost time to trade your beach bag for a backpack. But don’t worry—August offers serious savings on everything you need from campus essentials to backyard basics.
And for those early morning classes or late-night cram sessions—a dependable coffee maker is a dorm room essential.
The Black+Decker 4-in-1 5-Cup Coffee Maker is on sale at JCPenney for $31.49. It can brew a pot in only 6 minutes, great for the student who’s always in a hurry!
Labor Day sales often include major markdowns on large appliances, mattresses, and end-of-summer clearance items. And prices typically drop even more as the month winds down
This Insignia ZS-CZ10WH6 Chest Freezer, discounted to $349.99 at Best Buy, makes a great garage freezer and CR says it can keep your food frozen even if the power goes out!
And what’s Labor Day weekend without some grilling? This Expert Grill 5 Burners Propane with Side Burner is marked down to $197 right now at Walmart. Its indirect cooking and preheat performance proved top-notch in CR’s testing.
