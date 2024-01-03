Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2024

Whether you’re gearing up for resolutions or just looking for a fresh start in 2024, Consumer Reports’ exclusive product tests and shopping tips will help you find the items you’ll need to ring in the new year with seasonal savings.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

It’s no surprise that the start of the year brings sales on items like fitness trackers, treadmills, and ellipticals, but also keep in mind that Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls in January and this usually means big deals around mattresses. But you can expect more deals on mattresses later this month.

In the meantime, the Casper Original Foam Mattress (Queen) is now on sale for $1,036 at Walmart and Best Buy. It’s one of CR’s top-rated foam mattresses for back sleepers.

And a new set of sheets could help get your sleep back on track. The microfiber sheets from Mellanni (Queen) are as low as $22.78 at Amazon.

And as we get into the second half of the month, look out for deals that will make the big game that much bigger. With the Super Bowl coming up, a lot of TV manufacturers and retailers have big sales on TVs, so if you’re looking for a new set to watch the big game, you’re in luck.

The 55-inch Samsung OLED TV is as low as $1,777.95 at Amazon. The 4K OLED is among the best TVs CR has ever tested, acing its tests for picture quality and viewing angle.

And don’t forget about the sound. The Soundbar from Samsung is as low as $497.99 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, and Walmart. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, and CR says the entire system offers very good overall sound quality.

If you’re looking for something else to start the year, Consumer Reports says to keep an eye out for deals on bathroom scales, humidifiers, smartwatches, treadmills, and wireless routers all month long.

Have a safe, healthy, prosperous new year.