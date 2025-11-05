Consumer Reports: What to buy in November 2025

Shoppers, listen up: November is a great month for deals, as retailers compete for your holiday shopping dollars by offering lower prices. Experts from Consumer Reports test labs are here to help you find this month’s best bargains.

The holiday deals have already started, offering serious discounts on kitchen appliances, home cleaning products, and, of course, TVs. November’s the BEST. Everything is on sale. Discounts will come and go across all categories, so you can shop and save all month.

A pair of deluxe noise-canceling headphones is among the best CR has tested, now selling at its lowest price in months. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones were $399 and are now $297 at Amazon .

CR’s robot vacuum testers say the strong suction and exceptional performance on carpets make the model from Dyson hard to beat. You can pick it up now for half off the sticker price. The

Dyson 360 vis nav Robot Vacuum was $1,000 and is now $500 at Dyson .

If you’re in the market for a new TV, consider the higher-end option from Hisense . CR says the model performs very well for overall picture quality, with a wide viewing angle that lets everyone in your living room see what’s on screen. The Hisense TV 75U8QG was originally priced at $2,500 and is now available for $1,600 at Amazon . But your best bet is to wait until Black Friday to buy a TV. That's when they're at their deepest discount.

A stand mixer is a prized possession on many bakers’ countertops. If you want to pick one up ahead of Thanksgiving, there’s a discount available now for the new KitchenAid model that excels in CR’s tests. The KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer KSM150PSER was $500 and is now $356 at Walmart .

Always compare prices at different retailers to get the best deal. Prices are typically the same online and in stores for most items, but it can be worth it to double-check.

Remember, Consumer Reports is an independent non-profit. All the products featured in this report went through its rigorous lab tests.