Consumer Reports: What to do with unwanted workout gear

Maybe you have a treadmill that serves as an expensive coat rack or one that has run its course. It’s tough to figure out what to do with old or unwanted workout equipment. Consumer Reports has a few ideas.

If you have a machine that you’re not that into, don’t break a sweat about getting rid of it. If the equipment is in good shape, you can sell it online to someone locally or donate it.

Check with sports stores that specialize in pre-owned equipment, like Play It Again Sports, and organizations such as Habitat for Humanity ReStores, The Salvation Army, and local schools and community centers to find out whether they’ll take used exercise equipment. You can also sell your item online on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

If the manufacturer doesn’t have a recycling program, contact your city or municipality to see if there’s a recycling program for exercise equipment. Some cities offer bulk trash pickup, and you can dispose of it that way. Or you can contact a junk removal company that will pick it up for a fee.

Because workout equipment is an investment, Consumer Reports puts treadmills, ellipticals, and rowing machines through rigorous tests so that you can find the right one for yourself and your family. It recommends the Peloton Tread. It’s a good treadmill and the best if you want a subscription for classes. The Sole E95S Elliptical earned top scores, and the Hydrow Rower was also a favorite.

Workouts should be fun whether you’re at home or in a gym. Find something that’s going to work long term and that you’ll enjoy doing on a regular basis.

Before you buy, look at the warranty and service options offered. Consumer Reports says many treadmills have years of coverage on parts and lifetime warranties for the frame and motor.