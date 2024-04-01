x

Corazón del Valle: Consejos para controlar la diabetes

4 hours 18 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2024 Apr 1, 2024 April 01, 2024 4:23 PM April 01, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Rick Salinas, paciente con diabetes, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos de cómo convivir y controlar la diabetes.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

