Corazón del Valle: Consejos para controlar la diabetes
Rick Salinas, paciente con diabetes, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos de cómo convivir y controlar la diabetes.
Para más historias del Corazón del Valle, haga clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
