Corazón del Valle: ¿Qué es la diabetes gestacional?
En Corazón del Valle, Sarahi Lozano, de Unidos Contra la Diabetes, visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre la diabetes gestacional, que es un tipo de diabetes que se presenta específicamente en mujeres embarazadas.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
