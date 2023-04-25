x

Corazón del Valle: ¿Qué es la diabetes gestacional?

2 hours 22 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 6:40 PM April 25, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Corazón del Valle, Sarahi Lozano, de Unidos Contra la Diabetes, visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre la diabetes gestacional, que es un tipo de diabetes que se presenta específicamente en mujeres embarazadas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

