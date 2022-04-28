Corazón del Valle: Viviendo con diabetes
Una diabetes mal cuidada puede ser catastrófica para la salud de un ser humano.
Eso es lo que nos explica una mujer viviendo con diabetes. Las consecuencias pueden ser tan grave por las complicaciones, pero hay opciones médicas que tienen los diabéticos para cuidarse.
Vea el video para la historia completa.
