Coronavirus testing site now available in Pharr

A new coronavirus testing site is available for Hidalgo County residents.

Testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Testing will be conducted at the Pharr Development Research Center – located at 850 West Dicker Road.

