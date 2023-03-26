Court closes courthouse door on slain Mexican teen's family
By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has closed the courthouse door on the parents of a Mexican teenager who was shot dead over the border by an American agent. The court's five conservative justices ruled Tuesday that the parents could not sue Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr., who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 2010. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that the case is tragic, but strong border security and international relations issues led to the ruling against the teen's parents. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her three liberal colleagues dissented, and the Mexican government said it “regretted” the decision.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mission police chief: Two officers on paid administrative leave following disorderly conduct,...
-
Mission police officer charged with public intoxication
-
Hidalgo ISD athletic director charged with assault
-
Property search in McAllen linked to 1991 murder ends
-
McAllen ISD receives new audiology booth designed for deaf, hard of hearing...