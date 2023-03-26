Court closes courthouse door on slain Mexican teen's family

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has closed the courthouse door on the parents of a Mexican teenager who was shot dead over the border by an American agent. The court's five conservative justices ruled Tuesday that the parents could not sue Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr., who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 2010. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that the case is tragic, but strong border security and international relations issues led to the ruling against the teen's parents. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her three liberal colleagues dissented, and the Mexican government said it “regretted” the decision.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.