COVID-19 in the Valley: What's happening now?

WESLACO – So much has changed over the last three days in the Rio Grande Valley. Curfews, travel restrictions and quarantines.

Right now, there are no widespread quarantines in the Valley. Some people are under self-quarantine, including those infected with the virus or those potentially infected.

A quarantine is a restriction on the movement of people and goods, which is intended to prevent mainly the spread of disease or pests.

It means a person must stay indoors or on their property between specified hours.

A curfew in Hidalgo County is in effect and travel restrictions in Cameron County are in place.

