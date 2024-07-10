CR Investigates: Baby lotions

Few things are as soft as a baby’s skin. So you might think products made for them would be gentle and free from anything harsh or potentially dangerous. That’s not always the case. Consumer Reports looks closely at what’s in some popular baby lotions, and the results might surprise you.

A baby’s skin can’t regulate moisture as well as an adult's, so parents often purchase special baby lotions to help meet their unique needs.

Consumer Reports and fellow nonprofit organization Made Safe examined the ingredients of several popular baby lotions to identify ingredients that are a concern to human health. Also, look at ingredients that impact our air and water.

Of the 13 baby lotions—seven from these brands had the most concerning ingredients: Aquaphor, Aveeno, Burt’s Bees, CeraVe, Dove, Eucerin, and Johnson’s.

Ingredients to avoid are ones that are potentially linked to cancer, such as preservatives like phenoxyethanol and polysorbate. Additionally, petroleum ingredients, including mineral oil and paraffin. Also, with petroleum products—they don't break down in the environment.

Consumer Reports reached out to the makers of all seven brands but none responded.

Another potential issue: Fragrance and dyes in personal care products and cosmetics are considered trade secrets in the U.S., which means they can be kept confidential but could be linked to health concerns like cancer and endocrine disruption.

Lotions with safer ingredients include California Baby Super Sensitive Everyday Lotion and Earth Mama Simply Non-Scents Baby Lotion.

These lotions may be pricier because natural ingredients cost more than synthetically produced ones. But since you only need to use lotion when your baby’s skin is dry, it might be worth the extra money.

CR also tested ten of the baby lotions for lead and other toxic contaminants and found none.