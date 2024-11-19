Crowds gather ahead of SpaceX sixth Starship launch

Isla Blanca Park was packed Tuesday with visitors who traveled from all over for the historic SpaceX launch.

Hundreds of people have made their way into South Padre Island to grab the best view of the company's sixth Starship launch.

They all want a chance to see the starship successfully come back to the launch pad and want to hear that sonic boom Cameron County authorities have been warning residents about.

Aide and George Sorrell drove down from Donna and said they planned to be at the island to see and hear history in person.

This is the first time they'll be seeing a SpaceX launch here at home.

"I want to hear it because they say it's so loud and then the return because that is just amazing. I just have to see that, it's so amazing that we are here and to see this and what the future is to look out for the youngsters," Aide said.

Cameron County park rangers are keeping an eye out and monitoring visitors at Isla Blanca Park. They are expecting a bigger crowd as the launch time gets closer.

The 30-minute launch window begins at 4 p.m.

Channel 5 News will be livestreaming the launch online.