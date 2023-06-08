Cruz Gomez Goes National

ALAMO – Cruz Gomez is racking up miles on the ground and in the air. He’s competed in prestigious events across the United States.

While most kids are just getting to school, the senior is knocking out an eight-mile run.

“Every runner, once they start getting into a rhythm it’s just easy,” says Gomez. “It gets easier you know, every day.”

Earlier this year, Gomez set a personal 5K record with a time of 15:10 at a race in Falfurrias. At the time of the race, his mark was the best in the nation for high school runners.

“It was pretty good, but it’s not as good as I want,” said Gomez. “I want to get under 15 minutes this year for the 5K.”

Gomez took part at the Nike Cross Country Nationals in Oregon.

He’s being recruited by schools like Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State.

“It’s a blessing you know,” said Gomez. “Very fortunate that God blessed me with this talent. Not many guys from the Valley get to do that kind of stuff. For me, getting to represent my school, represent the RGV, the 956 you know, it’s been great. It’s awesome. It’s surreal.”