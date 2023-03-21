x

Cuida tu bolsillo: Cambios en el mercado inmobiliario

March 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Cindy Cantú visitó los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para hablar sobre los cambios en compras y ventas en casas durante esta época de crisis financiera y altos intereses.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

