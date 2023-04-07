Cuida tu Bolsillo: La importancia de un plan de retiro 401K
Mario Gutiérrez, asesor financiero, visita nuestros estudios de Buenos Días Valle y brinda consejos para cuidar nuestros bolsillos. Hoy Gutiérrez se enfoca en el tema del 401K e informa sobre como crear y mantener esa inversión para su retiró en un futuro.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
