x

Cuida tu Bolsillo: La importancia de un plan de retiro 401K

1 hour 14 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 6:47 PM April 07, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Mario Gutiérrez, asesor financiero, visita nuestros estudios de Buenos Días Valle y brinda consejos para cuidar nuestros bolsillos. Hoy Gutiérrez se enfoca en el tema del 401K e informa sobre como crear y mantener esa inversión para su retiró en un futuro.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days