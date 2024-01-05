Cyclists call for safety on roads after biker killed in San Benito crash

Cyclists in the Rio Grande Valley want drivers to remember the importance of sharing the road.

The message is being shared after 59-year-old Rodrigo Villarreal was killed Wednesday in San Benito after he was struck by a vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, adding that the driver who crashed into Villarreal may have been distracted behind the wheel.

As an avid cyclist, Carlos Cortez said he wants drivers to pay attention to the road. He said riding at night and in the early morning brings a certain risk — but that wasn’t the case with the fatal crash.

“It was midday, so that just goes to show that we all have to be vigilant,” Cortez said.

Cortez, an employee at Bicycle World RGV in Harlingen, recommends cyclists do all they can to keep themselves safe with proper gear.

Cyclists are recommended to wear a helmet equipped with MIPS technology that help prevent concussions.

The shop also recommends adding lights and flags around your bike to catch drivers' attention.

