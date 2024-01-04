DPS: Alleged distracted driver kills bicyclist in San Benito

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist in San Benito.

The accident happened on FM 732 north of U.S. 281 at around 1:16 p.m. Wednesday.

DPS said preliminary investigation showed a bicyclist, identified as 59-year-old Rodrigo Villarreal, of San Benito, was traveling northbound on FM 732 and a Honda Civic, occupied by one male driver, was traveling behind him.

The Honda then collided with Villarreal, causing him to go airborne and landing on the windshield.

Villarreal was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

DPS said the driver of the Honda is suspected of being distracted and do not believe driving under the influence was a factor.