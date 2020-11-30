Daisy Monie Signs NLI to University of Houston
MISSION - Sharyland Pioneer's Daisy Monie signing her NLI to the University of Houston for track and field.
She made it to state her sophomore year, bringing home a silver medal in discus.
She plans on majoring in psychology.
