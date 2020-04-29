Dallas priest accused of abuse, removed from the ministry

DALLAS - Dallas Roman Catholic diocese has removed a priest from the ministry after sexual abuse allegations arose in the Colombian archdiocese where he formerly served. The Dallas Morning News reports Oscar Mora was among 19 priests suspended last month by the Catholic Archdiocese of Villavicencio. The archdiocese then alerted Bishop Edward Burns in Dallas that one of the priests in the Dallas diocese was among the 19 suspended. In a statement, Burns said no such allegations have been levelled against Mora in the Dallas diocese since he came to it in 2016. Mora's Colombian attorney told the newspaper the priest is innocent.

