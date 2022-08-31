x

Dave's Dozen - Final 2019 Rankings

2 years 9 months 1 week ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 10:51 PM November 18, 2019 in Sports

WESLACO - It's time to unveil our final high school football rankings for the 2019 season. Which teams made the list? Here's CHANNEL 5's Dave Brown with Dave's Dozen.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days