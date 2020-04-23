Deputies arrest teenager accused of stealing his mother's truck

Humberto Ivan Sanchez Jr., 17, of Edinburg. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager accused of stealing his mother's truck on Friday.

Humberto Ivan Sanchez Jr., 17, of Edinburg is accused of taking his mother's truck without permission on Friday.

"Humberto's mother attempted to stop Humberto from taking the truck by jumping on top of the truck," according to the criminal complaint against him. "Humberto left the area at a high rate of speed causing Humberto's mother to fall off the truck onto the pavement."

His mother suffered injuries during the incident.

Family members recovered the truck and deputies arrested Humberto, who "was hiding at the next door neighbor's house," according to the criminal complaint.

Court records don't list an attorney for Sanchez, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment.