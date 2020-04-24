Deputies shoot family violence suspect dead outside Buc-ee's

DENTON, Texas (AP) - A man sought as a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend was shot dead by deputies outside a North Texas travel center. The incident happened around midday outside Buc-ee's on Denton's southeastern outskirts, about 35 miles northwest of Dallas. Denton County sheriff's deputies tracked 53-year-old Marlon Aaron Bonds to the travel center on Interstate 35E. Bonds was at his car's trunk when the deputies boxed him in. A sheriff's spokesman says Bonds went to his car and pulled out a handgun. The deputies opened fire, fatally wounding him. Fort Worth police wanted Bonds for his girlfriend's non-life-threatening shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.