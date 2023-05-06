x

Desde el Zoológico: El dragón barbudo nativo de Australia

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Desde el Zoológico, el dragón barbudo nativo de Australia visita nuestros estudios para enseñarnos más acerca de su especie e invitarnos a su hogar local, el Glady's Porter Zoo donde realizan variedad de eventos informativos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

