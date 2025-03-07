x

Desde el Zoológico: Pebbles, la serpiente rata de las Grandes Llanuras

3 hours 48 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 3:47 PM March 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville presenta a la serpiente rata de las Grandes Llanuras.

Ubicación: 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville.

Número de contacto: (956) 548-9453.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

