x

Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset

2 hours 28 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, January 13 2021 Jan 13, 2021 January 13, 2021 10:22 PM January 13, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission Eagles after five seasons and three playoff appearances. Detmer was approved Monday as the new head coach of Somerset High School where he will replace his late father Sonny, who he played for at Mission High in the early '90s. 

Detmer took some time to chat with us about leaving Mission and what it meant to him to begin his head coaching career at his alma mater.  

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days