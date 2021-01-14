Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset

MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission Eagles after five seasons and three playoff appearances. Detmer was approved Monday as the new head coach of Somerset High School where he will replace his late father Sonny, who he played for at Mission High in the early '90s.

Detmer took some time to chat with us about leaving Mission and what it meant to him to begin his head coaching career at his alma mater.