DHR Health IT teams working to restore hospital systems following cyberattack

Systems at DHR Health are still down following a recent cyberattack, but their clinics and hospitals remain open.

Channel 5 News has gotten a lot of calls and messages from employees and patients impacted.

DHR Health released a statement on Friday stating they did not cancel any scheduled medical procedures, except for those in the Cath lab.

In regard to staffing, they said, "no employee was asked to take vacation or unpaid leave."

Some patients have been impacted by this situation and have said they were turned away from their appointments.

IT teams at DHR Health are working to restore information systems. A cyber incident on Thursday is impacting both patients and staff.

Reliable Channel 5 News sources say some employees cannot access their computers or email. Those sources say some staff members are using paper for all documentation regarding patients.

As for those patients, they say they're frustrated with the lack of information.

"Stuff happens, I'm understandable in that, but they should have done a little bit extra to make sure that communication was going out to the patients that they were expecting today," a person impacted by DHR Health, identified only as Luis, said.

Luis, who wanted to speak over the phone, lives in San Antonio. He says drove down to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday to help his mom get to her appointment at DHR Health in McAllen.

She had an appointment scheduled with her cardiologist, but Luis says they weren't seen.

"Without any notification, prior the day before or even the day of, and we walk in, and they're like, 'oh our systems are down'," Luis said.

Cybersecurity instructor for Texas State Technical College Alex Alcoser says a cyber incident can vary.

"It depends on what that incident is. It could be something from ransomware that could lock down a system, it could be a data breach where personal data was stolen," Alcoser said.

Alcoser adds that most of the time, companies have a plan in place if something happens.

"Most of the time, companies will have a backup after they determine what was affected. They'll first isolate it to stop the spread of whatever malware is going through the system, and then they'll restore the system," Alcoser said.

The issue has left patients and families worried about their health, and there is still no timeline as to when this issue will get resolved.

DHR Health said in a statement that they are committed to restoring all systems as quickly as possible.

For individuals wanting to contact the hospital system or any DHR Health medical clinic, they can call 956-362-8677.