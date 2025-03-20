DHR Health working to restore functionality following 'cyber incident'
DHR Health said they are currently addressing a 'cyber incident' that is affecting their systems on Thursday.
A DHR Health spokesperson said their IT teams are working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible.
Read their full statement below:
"DHR Health is currently addressing a cyber incident affecting our information systems. Our dedicated IT teams are actively working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible.
Patient care remains our highest priority and continues without disruption. We have well-established backup protocols in place to ensure seamless operations, and our staff is fully equipped to manage the situation effectively.
We appreciate the patience and support of our patients, staff, and community. We will remain open to serve our community."
