DHR Health provides update on recent cyberattack

DHR Health responded to a request for additional information by Channel 5 News on Friday. They confirmed they are still addressing a cyber incident that affected their information system.

Channel 5 News asked if non-essential surgeries and other procedures have been rescheduled.

"Regarding scheduled medical procedures, DHR Health did not cancel any cases, except for those in the Cath lab," DHR Health said.

Channel 5 News asked if employees were asked not to come to work, if they were asked to use Paid Time Off or take unpaid days.

DHR Health said, "in regard to staffing matters, we are unable to discuss employee-related issues. However, no employee was asked to take vacation time or unpaid leave."

DHR Health's statement continued to say they are committed to restoring their systems, and they provided a phone number for individuals that need to contact the hospital system.

Read their full statement below:

"DHR Health continues to make patient care our top priority in light of the cyber incident that affected our information systems.

Our various medical clinics and hospitals (Main Hospital, Brownsville Hospital, Women's Hospital, Behavioral Hospital, and Rehabilitation Hospital) were all opened today, serving the needs of our patients. In situations such as these, DHR Health implements well-established 'downtime procedures' that are tailored to each specific medical service, ensuring that all patients receive the same high-quality care.

Regarding scheduled medical procedures, DHR Health did not cancel any cases, except for those in the Cath lab.

In regard to staffing matters, we are unable to discuss employee-related issues. However, no employee was asked to take vacation time or unpaid leave.

DHR Health remains committed to actively restoring all information systems as quickly and efficiently as possible.

For individuals wanting to contact our hospital system or any DHR Health medical clinic, please call (956) DOCTORS or (956) 362-8677).

We continue to welcome patients and serve the community.

DHR Health appreciates your patience and understanding as we work through this situation."