DHR Health moves COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Edinburg
DHR Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pharr is moving to the city of Edinburg, officials said Monday.
Starting Tuesday, March 8, DHR Health will administer free Pfizer vaccines to anyone needing a first, second, or third dose at the Edinburg Activity Center located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Drive.
Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday.
A vaccine card is required for second and third doses.
For more information, call 956-362-6843.
