Drainage improvement project completed in Peñitas

Peñitas city leaders on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a state-funded drainage improvement project.

City leaders partnered with the Texas General Land Office on this project, which replaced storm sewer culverts and repaired pavement along a mile-long section of Tom Gill Road.

Texas GLO Outreach Coordinator Elijah Casas said the project will prevent severe flooding in an area that regularly sees it whenever there’s heavy rain.

"In the Rio Grande Valley, we are no strangers to flooding events or recurring events. Peñitas… has been heavily impacted,” Casas said.

Casas said the drainage improvement will help more than 4,500 people who live in Peñitas.

“Hopefully we won't see something too terrible, but we must be prepared,” Casas said.

The project cost more than $4 million. A majority of the funding was paid for by the Texas GLO.

