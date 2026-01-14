Alamo man receives 40-year prison sentence in deadly shooting

Eric Gonzalo Hernandez. Photo credit: Hidalgo Coulty jail records

A 42-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison after confessing to killing a man in a 2022 shooting, according to a news release.

Eric Gonzalo Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting that happened on March 3, 2022.

As previously reported, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo and found an unresponsive man with two gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Javier Cruz, was later pronounced dead.

“Family members who were present at the scene identified Hernandez as the individual who fired multiple rounds at the victim,” the news release stated. “Hernandez fled the scene following the shooting and was later apprehended in Mission.”

The sheriff’s office previously said Hernandez and Cruz were arguing when witnesses “stated they heard gunshots and observed Javier fall to the ground while Eric left running from the location."

Hidalgo County Chief Assistant Criminal District Attorney Hope Palacios prosecuted the case.

“Mr. Hernandez deserves every bit of this 40-year sentence for the senseless and cold-blooded murder he committed,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in a statement. “We hope this sentence brings a measure of closure to the victim’s family and serves as a reminder that our office will seek the maximum penalties allowed by law for those who commit violent crimes in Hidalgo County.”