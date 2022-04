DHR Health now offering second Covid booster shot

DHR Health is now offering a fourth shot of the Covid vaccine to adults 50 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the booster on Tuesday.

Those who qualify can receive the booster four months after their third shot.

DHR Health’s vaccination clinic is held every Tuesday through Friday at the Edinburg Activity Center.