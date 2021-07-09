DHR Health opens neurotherapy institute

For Joey Cantu, DHR Health's newly opened Neurotherapy Institute is just what he needed.

"I started feeling a tingling in my fingers and my arms weren't lifting too much and I thought it was maybe because I was laying down wrong,” Cantu recalled.

Cantu was diagnosed with Guillan-barre syndrome, a disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages their nerves. It can cause muscle weakness and even paralysis.

According to a release – the neurotherapy institute will offer outpatient care for people who have suffered strokes, brain injuries and concussions - as well as many other conditions.

For Cantu, it means he won't have to go to another city for treatment.

"A lot of the time you have to go to San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and a lot of times that's a problem for our community it's difficult for them to leave and now hopefully they don't have to,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

For patients like Cantu - this means he can start his walk to rehabilitation without leaving the Valley or his family.