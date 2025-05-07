Dictan fianza de $90,000 a un hombre de Edinburg acusado de atropellar a una adolescente
El hombre acusado de atropellar a una niña de 13 años con su vehículo fue procesado el miércoles.
Dennis Keith Bullard, de 69 años, presuntamente golpeó a la niña cuando intentaba cruzar la calle camino a BL Garza Middle School y luego huyó de la escena el martes.
Bullard fue acusado de colisión con lesiones corporales graves y porte ilegal de armas. Se le fijó una fianza total de $90,000.
La niña fue hospitalizada con lesiones que no ponen en peligro su vida.
