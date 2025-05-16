x

Director de marketing de STHS analiza el impacto de la campaña KRGV Cares Closet

Director de marketing de STHS analiza el impacto de la campaña KRGV Cares Closet
1 hour 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 11:42 AM May 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La campaña KRGV Cares Closet continúa recaudando fondos para comprar juguetes nuevos y otras necesidades para los pacientes del hospital infantil Edinburg del South Texas Health System.

Haga clic aquí para realizar una donación y ayudar a que la estadía de un niño en un hospital sea más cómoda.

Invitado: Tom Castañeda, director de marketing y Relaciones Públicas de STHS. 

Vea el video para ver la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days