Disaster unemployment assistance available in the Rio Grande Valley
The Texas Workforce Commission is now accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance, according to a Monday news release.
The assistance is for those who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from severe storms and flooding due to the March 2025 historic rainfall and flooding event.
According to the news release, workers and self-employed individuals in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties are eligible for the assistance.
Those looking to apply can do so online or by calling the TWC at 800-939-6631 on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Individuals should specify that their applications are related to the damage caused by storms and flooding that impacted South Texas, the release states.
