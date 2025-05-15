x

Disfrute del verano con bocadillos helados

Disfrute del verano con bocadillos helados
4 hours 29 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 11:25 AM May 15, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Treats se especializa en la elaboración de yogurt congelado con toppings, además de licuados, malteadas, pasteles helados y mini donas con una gran variedad de sabores deliciosos.

Invitada: Karina Gutiérrez, gerente. 

Número para informes: (956) 223-1485.

Ubicación: 1511 E. Nolana Loop 110, Pharr. 

Para más información sobre la heladería, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days