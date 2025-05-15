Disfrute del verano con bocadillos helados
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Treats se especializa en la elaboración de yogurt congelado con toppings, además de licuados, malteadas, pasteles helados y mini donas con una gran variedad de sabores deliciosos.
Invitada: Karina Gutiérrez, gerente.
Número para informes: (956) 223-1485.
Ubicación: 1511 E. Nolana Loop 110, Pharr.
Para más información sobre la heladería, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Nami, the sweet white and orange tabby
-
KRGV Cares Closet provides comfort to children in hospitals through donations
-
Weslaco ISD students get out-of-this-world learning experience with NASA mobile exhibit
-
McAllen fallen officers honored in ceremony
-
Valley residents still have time to appeal property taxes
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos Falcons Cade Stumbaugh & Josh Laster sign to play college...
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Los Fresnos Falcons
-
Sit-down interview with UTRGV baseball's Steven Lancia ahead of conference tournament
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Weslaco Panthers
-
Sharyland sending eight athletes to state tennis tournament