Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and other channels from DirecTV in carriage standoff

Originally Published: 01 SEP 24 20:01 ET

New York (CNN) — Disney on Sunday pulled ABC stations, ESPN and other cable networks from DirecTV’s lineup as the two companies failed to reach a new distribution deal, leaving millions of sports fans in the dark as the college football and NFL seasons get underway.

The expiration of the carriage agreement between the two companies led to Disney-owned networks going dark for more than 11 million satellite subscribers ahead of Sunday night’s kickoff between the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers, midway through the US Open tennis tournament and days before the NFL season opener.

“The Walt Disney Co. is once again refusing any accountability to consumers, distribution partners, and now the American judicial system,” Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV, said in a statement. “Disney is in the business of creating alternate realities, but this is the real world where we believe you earn your way and must answer for your own actions. They want to continue to chase maximum profits and dominant control at the expense of consumers - making it harder for them to select the shows and sports they want at a reasonable price.”

While the standoff knocked ESPN and Disney-owned ABC affiliates off the platform, it also forced other networks to go dark, including FX, National Geographic and Freeform.

“DirecTV chose to deny millions of subscribers access to our content just as we head into the final week of the US Open and gear up for college football and the opening of the NFL season,” Disney Entertainment chiefs Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “While we’re open to offering DirecTV flexibility and terms which we’ve extended to other distributors, we will not enter into an agreement that undervalues our portfolio of television channels and programs. We urge DirecTV to do what’s in the best interest of their customers and finalize a deal that would immediately restore our programming.”

During negotiations, Disney offered DirecTV a sports-centric package that included ESPN networks and ABC sports broadcasts, as well as a selection of Disney’s linear channels paired with some of the entertainment giant’s direct-to-consumer services, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Disney emphasized that the rates they’re requesting from DirecTV are in line with those of other providers and reflect the value of its entertainment portfolio. A Disney spokesperson said DirecTV had sought “unreasonable” discounts.

Negotiations between the two companies come as media giants look to muscle up their streaming arms.

Last year, Disney renewed its distribution deal with Charter, avoiding a last-second blackout as the parties discussed ditching larger bundles. While the showdown briefly resulted in Disney-owned channels being pulled from Charter’s Spectrum service over Labor Day weekend in 2023, Disney ultimately agreed to a deal that offered Charter subscribers access to its streaming service Disney+.

