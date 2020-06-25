Doctors warn 'pause' on visas may hinder the Valley's fight against COVID-19

Some doctors are concerned that President Donald J. Trump's decision to "pause" several types of job-related visas could reduce the number of medical professionals available to treat coronavirus patients.

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it would "pause" several types of job-related visas: H-1B visas, some H-2B visas, some H-4 visas, some L visas and some J visas.

Trump described the pause as "putting American workers first during our ongoing coronavirus recovery."

Some doctors, however, are concerned the "pause" will reduce the number of medical professionals available to treat coronavirus patients.

The Rio Grande Valley already suffers from a shortage of primary care doctors. The "pause" on visas could make the situation worse.

Primary care doctors treat patients with diabetes, hypertension and other conditions that put people at increased risk of complications if they catch COVID-19.

Watch the video above for more information.