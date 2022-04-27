Documentary to focus on Hidalgo County Community Service Agency's response to 2019 storm

A short documentary about Hidalgo County’s Community Service Agency could be making a big impact.

The film will revisit the 2019 storm that caused a lot of damage to areas like Mercedes, Monte Alto, and La Villa.

The CSA helped rebuild houses for people who were affected by the storm.

For many living in those areas, their home may not have been in the best shape to start with, but thanks to funds and the agency's effort to work on finding these homes, people are now able to get their lives back to normal.

“We assisted, I want to say around 45 or 50 families with their roofs,” said Jaime Longoria with Hidalgo County CSA. “One family, we redid their home almost completely on the inside and we didn't realize it at the time, but that was kind of a model project for the country."

Because of this, the Department of Health and Human Services will be sharing this success story with many others as an example of ways government can work.

Three years later, the county is still finding and helping people affected by the storm and are hoping the short film will help spread the word.