Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator

Donna ISD announced on Wednesday that Weldon Jones is set to take over as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Donna High School.

The Valley native comes to Donna after spending one year as assistant coach for Economedes.

Prior to that he's spent time with the football programs at PSJA Southwest, Nikki Rowe, McAllen Memorial, and PSJA North.

Jones graduated from McAllen High and then went on to play defensive line for Texas A&M as a walk on.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the Donna Redskins family," Jones said via a statement from Donna ISD. "This is an incredible chance to work with talented students and a supportive community. Growing up in the Valley, I remember when Donna was a powerhouse and a team everyone respected. My goal is to bring that pride and tradition back. I'm ready to hit the ground running and help our athletes reach their full potential."

"It became clear that he is the perfect fit for Donna High School," Donna ISD Athletic Director Ramiro Leal said in part. "His enthusiasm, strong recommendations from colleagues, and his commitment to student success stood out. He's a people person with great character and a vast knowledge of the game."

Donna finished last season with a record of 2-8 overall and 2-6 in district play.