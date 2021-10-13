Donna ISD officially hires district’s first female superintendent

The Donna Independent School District hired its first female superintendent during a board meeting Tuesday night.

Angela Dominguez was named a lone finalist for the superintendent position last month, and begins her leadership role on Wednesday, according to a news release from the district.

“On behalf of the entire Donna ISD School Board, we want to welcome Angela Dominguez as Donna ISD’s next Superintendent of Schools,” Dr. Maricela Valdez, Donna ISD School Board President, said in a statement. “It was a unanimous vote by the school board indicating a solid decision. The goal of the board continues to be the academic performance of students as a top priority and Ms. Dominguez’s prior experiences and background fit in with the dynamics, culture, and expectations of the district. We look forward to working together as a team of eight to advance the educational opportunities of all our Donna ISD students.”

Over the course of her 26 years in public education, Dominguez has served as a teacher, principal and district administrator. Dominguez's latest administrative role was at Colorado Springs School District 11, where she served as deputy superintendent.

Dominguez’s hiring comes after former superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez announced he accepted a similar position at Round Rock ISD.