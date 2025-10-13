Donna man indicted in Harlingen expressway crash that killed tow truck driver

Cristobal Stephan Garzez. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

A Donna man will appear in court on Monday after he was indicted in connection with a crash that killed a tow truck driver in Harlingen.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez was indicted on Sept. 17 on charges of manslaughter, collision involving death and possession of a controlled substance, Cameron County court records show.

Garzez has been in custody since his arrest following the July 8 crash that killed 46-year-old David Zapata.

Records show Garzez has a bond reduction hearing set for Monday, Oct. 13, and an arraignment hearing set for Nov. 4.

As previously reported, Zapata — a tow truck driver — was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Garzez while working on the expressway in Harlingen, according to a criminal complaint.

READ MORE: Community reacts after tow truck driver killed in Harlingen crash

Garzez allegedly fled from the crash but was located near the scene and taken into custody. He told law enforcement officers that he didn't stop when the crash happened because he was "scared," the complaint added.

The complaint said there was blood spatter on the passenger door of Garzez's vehicle when he was arrested, and that a small white baggy containing 1.26 grams of a white powdery substance was found in Garzez's vehicle.

The indictment against Garzez identifies the substance as fentanyl.

Garzez’s bond was initially set at $725,000. Cameron County jail records show his bond is now $500,000.