Donna North Powerlifter is Heading to State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna North senior powerlifter Louie Cavazos broke the bench press record this season with a 258-pound lift and he finished first in the 123-pound weight class with a state-leading 1,170 total. After dedicating this season to his late sister, he checked off his goal of qualifying for state. He'll be heading to compete for a state title in Abilene next week, watch the video above for more on his journey to state:
